Hemel Hempstead businesses invited to zero carbon workshop

Businesses in Dacorum area are being invited to attend a zero carbon workshop as part of a major national initiative.

The Zero Carbon Tour has been organised by sustainability certification body, Planet Mark, to raise awareness of the actions the business community is already taking to address the climate crisis, and to take the net zero carbon message to communities across the UK in support of the UN’s Race to Zero campaign.

Having started its journey at the Houses of Parliament in June, the ‘Carbon Battle Bus’ will be making stops around the UK, before arriving in Glasgow for the start of COP26.

As well as sharing practical information, the session will cover net zero terminology, setting credible net zero targets and will provide the chance to hear success stories from other local businesses.

The Zero Carbon Tour is backed by a range of businesses, including logistics property company, Prologis UK, and the workshop in Hemel Hempstead has the full support of the town's MP, Sir Mike Penning.

Speaking about the importance of helping local businesses accelerate their sustainability plans, Sir Mike Penning MP, said: “Local businesses, big and small, are fully aware of the direction we are heading and see the business sense in reaching zero emissions well before 2050; however, some businesses lack the funds or networks to help them access advice and support.

"This is why these workshops are of such high importance.

“I am particularly proud of the carbon reduction initiatives I have already witnessed across Dacorum, including extensive tree planting and some great examples of sustainable design and development.

"I hope as many local businesses as possible will take advantage of these workshops.”

Prologis is the UK’s largest logistics property developer and has been developing net zero carbon buildings for more than a decade – each one is certified as net zero by Planet Mark.

This includes logistics buildings in Hemel Hempstead at Prologis Park Hemel Hempstead and Prologis Park Eastman. The company has just reached an important £250m investment milestone, bringing jobs and growth into the local area.

As one of the most important logistics locations in the UK, Prologis is proud to report that some of its new buildings in Hemel Hempstead are among the most sustainable in the UK.

All are net zero by design and meet the criteria set out by the UK Green Building Council’s net zero carbon framework.

Both Prologis Park Hemel Hempstead and Prologis Park Eastman are both part of Herts IQ, which is creating 3 million square feet of sustainable commercial development space for future-facing businesses, just 30 minutes from London.

Speaking about sponsoring the Zero Carbon Tour and the series of workshops, Simon Cox, Head of Sustainability at Prologis in the UK said: “We have been working with Planet Mark for the past 13 years and we are proud to say that every new logistics building we have developed in the UK during this period has been net zero carbon in construction.

"We’re passionate about promoting best practice when it comes to net zero carbon development and it’s great that these workshops are providing much-needed help and advice around such a critical issue.”

Claire Furnell-Williams, marketing and development manager at Hemel Hempstead Business Ambassadors, said: “As awareness around sustainability grows across the UK, these workshops will be vital in supporting our Ambassadors across Dacorum on their journeys to net zero.

"Both Prologis and Planet Mark are playing an important role in promoting awareness and sharing best practice around how businesses can operate in a more environmentally-conscious manner.”