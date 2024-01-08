Hemel Hempstead business park calls on the community to nominate deserving causes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hemel Hempstead’s leading business campus, Breakspear Park, is calling on the community to nominate worthy causes in need of a boost.

The business park is relaunching its community fund charity campaign for 2024. Designed to support charities and not-for-profit groups, Breakspear will give away £1,000 every quarter, helping deserving causes across Hertfordshire.

The park team is asking the public to nominate charities, projects or causes they feel deserve to win.

Pets in Need was among charities the park donated funds to last year.

Details of the top three nominations will be announced on its Facebook page, giving the public a chance to vote for the project or cause they feel deserves the donation.

Each nomination must be for a Hertfordshire-based organisation and should highlight the type of service, what the £1,000 would be used for – if known – and include contact details for the nominee and the nominator.

Marketing manager Dina Mistry said: “The ongoing cost-of-living crisis means many charities and local not-for-profit groups are still struggling, so I am thrilled to announce the relaunch of Breakspear Park's community fund charity campaign for 2024. After witnessing the positive impact of our 2023 donations to the A-T Society, Pets in Need Herts, Playskill and Gaddesden Place Riding for the Disabled, we continue to be committed to making a difference and giving back to the community that surrounds us in Hemel Hempstead.