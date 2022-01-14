Hemel Hempstead athletics track helps community get fit whilst supporting local sports clubs

Jarman Park Athletics Track in Hemel Hempstead is kicking off the new year with a series of fitness sessions for those who are looking to stay in shape this January.

The facility, managed by Everyone Active in partnership with Dacorum Borough Council, launched the classes last week.

The new fundraising initiative will see the team working with a different local club once each month to help them hit their fundraising targets by arranging fun runs and other events at the track.

A large amount of proceeds from the monthly events will go to the selected club that month to support with running costs, equipment, and trophies.

The new weekly class timetable is suitable for all levels from beginners to fitness enthusiasts.

The team are hopeful that this will encourage the local community to ease themselves into a new fitness regime or stay on track with their goals.

Those who are looking to ease themselves into fitness should try the ‘Walk and Talk’ sessions which run four times a week.

These are social, pay as you go classes, ideal for people who are looking to take a steady walk on the track and catch up with old or new friends.

Tea and biscuits are also on offer at the end of the class.

Runners keen to improve their technique may prefer the ‘Daytime Running Group’ on Wednesdays.

The sessions are coached and are ideal for those who love to run and have graduated from beginner level.

Finally, a ‘bootcamp’ style class will take place on the track on Fridays with a qualified Everyone Active fitness instructor. This outdoor session is designed to build strength and fitness through a variety of exercises.

Kirsty Jones, area active communities manager at Everyone Active, said: “We have launched this new range of classes to cater for all levels of fitness.

"We’re passionate about engaging people from all backgrounds and abilities in exercise, so whether you want to engage in some steady walking or push yourself to make a new PB, we can help.

“We are also keen to support our local clubs so our new monthly initiative will help give them the boost they need this year.

“Our sessions are not only great for physical and mental health but also give members of the local community a chance to socialise, make new friends and feel good about getting active.”

Classes vary between £3 to £6 per session. Members and non-members are welcome.

For more information on classes, visit: www.everyoneactive.com/centre/jarman-park-athletics.