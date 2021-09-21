Firefighters from Hemel Hempstead refused to let the blazing sun beat them on Saturday as they completed their Race for Challenge wearing full fire kit.

Green Watch, based at Hemel Hempstead Fire Station, wore 3.5st of equipment throughout the 5k course in unseasonably warm temperatures on Saturday, September 18, raising over £7,300 for Cancer Research UK.

The team decided to take part after feeling helpless when the wife of a crew member was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Hemel firefighters tackle blazing sunshine to raise over 7,000 for Cancer Research UK at Race for Life

Firefighter Nick Tozer said: “It was pretty warm, especially by the end but we all kept on encouraging each other and of course we had some family and friends cheering us on as well as all other runners who were out doing their own fundraising.”

The dedicated crew were among hundreds of participants as Cancer Research UK’s much loved Pretty Muddy events returned to Cassiobury Park in Watford alongside the 3k, 5k and 10k events, with socially distanced measures to keep participants safe.

Greig Bescoby, from Green Watch Hemel Hempstead, said: "A massive thankyou to everyone who has supported us during the build up to, and during the event.

"We have currently raised over £7,000 and are so grateful for every pound of this that will help Cancer Research UK fight this disease that affects so many."

Money raised will help scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer, saving lives as the charity fights back from the impact of the pandemic.

Now organisers are sending a heart-felt message of thanks to everyone who put their best feet forward, as well as their supporters.

Event manager, Pippa Waite, said, “The glorious sunshine made a brilliant day out for everyone participating in both Race for Life and Pretty Muddy, although I’m sure it made it harder for the fire brigade from Hemel Hempstead who did an incredible job of running 5k in full kit.

"With so many of their colleagues and family around them and a fire engine or two, it was truly inspiring to watch and they have raised such an incredible sum for life saving research.”

Every year 3,000 people are diagnosed with cancer in the Hemel Hempstead area.

Funds raised - whether it’s £10 or £100 help to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat 200 types of the disease - including bowel cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, testicular cancer, brain cancer, children’s cancers and leukaemia.

Elisa Mitchell, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson for Hertfordshire, said: “They were really tough conditions for Green Watch and all the fundraisers who took part in Saturday’s Race for Life but they all united to show that together, we will help more people survive cancer.

"It’s great to see our events returning to Hertfordshire and we are thankful to all our determined supporters whose hard earned sponsorship will help us make huge strides towards beating cancer.”

Thanks to the generosity of its supporters, Cancer Research UK’s work into the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer has been at the heart of the progress that has seen survival in the UK double in the last 40 years.