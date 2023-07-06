Hemel duo among dozens arrested during month of action targeting cannabis factories

More than 20 people have been arrested during a month-long operation to combat cannabis cultivation.

Forces across England and Wales targeting cannabis production by organised crime groups, aiming to execute more than 1,000 warrants during June.

In Hertfordshire more than 30 warrants were conducted with 27 people arrested, of which 10 have been charged, and 3,249 cannabis plants were seized.

A total of 27 arrests were made in connection with the raids

During June the Local Policing Command teams were support by the Operational Intelligence Team, Operational Support Group and local crime and safer neighbourhood units to carry out the warrants.

Those charged with being concerned with cannabis cultivation, included:

Sulo Asimetas, aged 23, of Bunkers Lane, Hemel Hempstead,

Mariglen Bani, aged 23, of Bunkers Lane, Hemel Hempstead,

Anastasi Sina, aged 37, of Ashwood Road, Potters Bar,

Huy Quang, aged 32, of Hare Street, Buntingford.

Elsi Cela, aged 22, of Station Road, Sawbridgeworth,

Shadrach Allen, aged 42, of Cade Close, Letchworth

Mahdi Teymoori, aged 26, of Trefusis Walk, Watford.

Jamie Long, aged 34, of Hare Street, Buntingford, was charged with being concerned with cannabis cultivation and possession of a firearm

Glenn Armstrong, aged 42, of Tylersfield, Abbotts Langley, was charged with possession with intent to supply class B drugs

Those arrested on suspicion of being concerned with cannabis cultivation included

A 48-year-old man from Ware

A 31-year-old man from Royston

A 29-year-old man from Royston

A 14-year-old boy from Watford

A 32-year-old man from Hertford

A 28-year-old woman from Hatfield

A 62-year-old man from Hatfield

A 22-year-old man from Hatfield

A 32-year-old woman from Buntingford

A 45-year-old man from Borehamwood

A 32-year-old man from Borehamwood

A 31-year-old man from Watford

A 59-year-old man from Waltham Cross

A 32-year-old man from Rickmansworth

A 45-year-old man from Borehamwood

All have been released while investigations continue.

A woman was released with no further action, a man from Watford was cautioned and a man from Knebworth was given a community resolution.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Skarratts, from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Local Policing Command, said: “This month of action has been a great opportunity to target organised crime gangs that are running cannabis production sites across the county. We’ve seized thousands of plants along with growing equipment, as well as arresting many of those involved in the production and distribution of cannabis.

“We conducted more than 30 warrants, which is going to make a major impact on cannabis supply and organised crime groups in Hertfordshire. We take a very proactive approach, working with our partners in other forces and national agencies to target these crime groups.

“This operation also provides a chance to raise awareness of cannabis farms, which can appear anywhere in the county and pose a danger to those living nearby, either as a fire or electrical risk or from anti-social behaviour and violence that is associated with this type of crime.”

Anyone with information on drug dealing or gang related crime can be report online, or by speaking to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or by calling the non-emergency number 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.