"People always say we’re like the same person”

A couple accidentally proposed to each other at the same time while on a romantic snowy getaway – with matching rings.

Bee Nichols, 29, defied tradition to get down on one knee in front of James Kavanagh, 28, while on a dog sledding holiday in Riga, Latvia.

Little did she know James was about to propose – and responded by getting down on one knee too.

Bee Nichols and James Kavanagh's dual proposal. PIC: SWNS

Bee had already picked her engagement ring while antique shopping in London, and ordered one to for James’ to match hers, days before the holiday.

The pair were also coincidentally wearing near-identical outfits.

Bee and James went to the same primary school and were in the same running club and choir. They re-connected when they both moved home to Leverstock Green in Hemel Hempstead during the pandemic.

They became good friends and started running together, and when restrictions lifted romance blossomed between the pair who made it official in January 2021.

Bee Nichols and James Kavanagh

Bee, a plant scientist, said: “It was such a romantic weekend. I booked for us to go dog sledding it was really beautiful. We went for a walk through the forest. It was snowy and wintery and lovely.

“We went up an observation tower and James had gone quiet – I thought they knew I was going to propose but it turned out they wanted to.”

James added: “I didn’t have an exact plan but I’d spoken to Bee’s friends about a plan I had. I originally was going to do it on a natural history tour but then mentioned the holiday – they said to definitely do it on holiday.

“I had the ring on me and I was waiting for the right moment to propose and when we got to the observation tower I thought this moment is really perfect.”

Bee said as she went up the steps she thought about backing out because she was nervous about surrounding people.

James, a PHD student, added: “I am a very easy crier – it was overwhelming – and it was like all my emotions were trying to get through one door at once. It was really wonderful.

“I kind of figured she must have been proposing as it had been orchestrated to be so perfect. I was really unsure, she took so long and I started dropping little hints to try and prompt her.”

James then returned the favour and proposed to Bee – as they had planned.

A nearby wildlife photographer snapped the moment for the couple to cherish.

Bee had already picked her engagement ring with a peridot stone whilst antique shopping in London in October 2022 but she didn’t know when James was going to propose.