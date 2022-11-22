Hemel Hempstead Hospital’s charity, Raise, is launching its ‘Raise a Smile’ to ensure that every patient who spends the festive season in the hospital, away from their family and friends, has a present to open.

Charity CEO, Samantha Sherratt, said: “Christmas is all about sharing good times and exchanging gifts with friends and family. Unfortunately, many people fall ill and need to spend those special days in one of our West Hertfordshire hospitals; but we’re determined that they don’t miss out on the spirit of the season.”

Samantha explained that while she knows everyone is facing challenges at the moment, “it would be wonderful if local businesses and the local community could support our ‘Raise a Smile this Christmas’ appeal by making a donation or buying a gift from our wish list”.

‘Raise a Smile’: Donations will go towards brightening someone's Christmas in hospital

Due to infection control measures still in place, the public cannot drop presents off to patients themselves. Instead, the charity is asking for donations to buy gifts for patients directly. Alternatively, there is a wish list so people can order them online.

Chief nurse Tracey Carter, adds: “Everyone wants to be home for the celebrations. Despite all our efforts to reunite people with their families over Christmas, some patients are simply too poorly, live too far away or have no family to visit them.”

Samantha added: “Any donations the public can make will make such a difference because patients will know that well-wishers are thinking of them. Thank you so much.”