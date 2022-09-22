News you can trust since 1858
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Hemel care home residents honour Queen with memorial board for funeral

They came together to remember Her Majesty, the late Queen Elizabeth II

By Olivia Preston
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 10:12 am
Updated Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 10:12 am

Residents at The Lodge in Hemel Hempstead paid tribute to the Queen.

With help from staff, they made a memorial board and condolence book.

The memorial board featured a poem, illustrations of the Queen and Paddington bear, pictures of her throughout her reign and images of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Picture: Memorial board (left) and a resident enjoying a jam scone in honour of Her Majesty.

Most Popular

Read More

Read More
40 dogs enjoy swim in pool at Hemel Hempstead leisure centre

Engagement lead at The Lodge Sarah Beck said: “As a home, we watched the funeral with sadness and respect. We had an afternoon tea with cucumber sandwiches and cream and jam scones.”

QueenHer MajestyHemel Hempstead