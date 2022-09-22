Residents at The Lodge in Hemel Hempstead paid tribute to the Queen.

With help from staff, they made a memorial board and condolence book.

The memorial board featured a poem, illustrations of the Queen and Paddington bear, pictures of her throughout her reign and images of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Picture: Memorial board (left) and a resident enjoying a jam scone in honour of Her Majesty.

