Hemel care home residents honour Queen with memorial board for funeral
They came together to remember Her Majesty, the late Queen Elizabeth II
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 10:12 am
Residents at The Lodge in Hemel Hempstead paid tribute to the Queen.
With help from staff, they made a memorial board and condolence book.
The memorial board featured a poem, illustrations of the Queen and Paddington bear, pictures of her throughout her reign and images of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Engagement lead at The Lodge Sarah Beck said: “As a home, we watched the funeral with sadness and respect. We had an afternoon tea with cucumber sandwiches and cream and jam scones.”