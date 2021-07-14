Hemel businesses and creative groups support Boxmoor Scarecrow Festival

Businesses and creative groups in Hemel Hempstead have been supporting Boxmoor Primary School PTA ahead of its first ever Scarecrow Festival Trail this weekend.

On Saturday, July 17, and Sunday, July 18, people will be able to follow the map, provided by the PTA, to see where the school's scarecrows are in Boxmoor - and there are also a number of scarecrows being created by members of the community.

But before the scarecrows are put on display Yarn Bomb Hemel Hempstead and Hemel Rocks have created postbox toppers and decorated scarecrow themed rocks and placed them in the Boxmoor area.

Christine Allsopp, founder of Yarn Bomb Hemel Hempstead, said: The PTA contacted us and asked if we wanted to support their first ever scarecrow festival.

"The ladies were really happy to get involved and there are a number of post box toppers in the Boxmoor area.

"I think the idea is that they keep them and put them out each year, it's a lovely idea and we're happy to support it.

"Hemel rocks are also involved and they have painted some rocks, which I think the PTA will be placing in the area for people to find."

Businesses in Boxmoor are also joining in. David Doyle and Orchid Estate Agents, Byrons Pharmacy, the Three Blackbirds pub and The Florist will be displaying scarecrows in their windows as well.

Emma Judd and Clair Sears from Boxmoor Primary School PTA are leading the project.

The event will help Boxmooor PTA to raise money for the school, to provide essential resources and equipment for the children.

Emma said: "We normally do a summer fayre for the school families and wider community but with restrictions still in place we decided to do something that would be safe to go ahead with restrictions in place.

"We wanted to give something back to the community and do something fun that everyone is able to enjoy.

"Parents and families of the schoolchildren have created scarecrows and there is a 1km circumference from the school, which is where all the scarecrows will be."

Clair said: "We have put all the school families scarecrows on a map, but families in the area have also been creating scarecrows, which is great, and gives it a real community feel, but they won't be on the map.

"Anyone can come down, make a donation and get a map from the school on Saturday or Sunday between 11am and 4pm.

"It is a self guided trail so people can follow the map anyway they want to see all the scarecrows."

Emma said: "Hemel Rocks have made some golden rocks and on each day there will also be two very special golden rocks which will unlock prizes for the lucky finder.

"Prizes include ticket for a family of four to visit Woodside Farm, £25 voucher for The Snow Centre, £25 voucher for Boxmoor Steakhouse and £20 cinema voucher.

"The prizes are open for all who take part! All we ask is you mark on your scarecrow map where you found the Golden Rock!

"We have had a lot of support from businesses, and not just local ones, Tesco and Dunelm have been really supportive too."

Clair said: "We have dropped leaflets with the poster about the festival to homes on streets near the school, and on the back we had a picture of a scarecrow for children to colour in and hang in their window. We wanted to do something to make people smile and spread joy."

Emma added: "We want this to become an annual event open to the community as well as the school children."

To support the Boxmoor Primary School PTA you can make a donation through PayPal, the PayPal email address is: [email protected].

1. The Boxmoor Scarecrow Festival is taking place on Saturday, July 17, and Sunday, July 18

2. The Florist in Boxmoor has displayed a scarecrow in the shop window

3. You can spot these postbox toppers in Boxmoor Photo: Yarn Bomb Hemel Hempstead

4. Ladies from Yarn Bomb Hemel Hempstead have created these scarecrow themed postbox toppers Photo: Yarn Bomb Hemel Hempstead