Hemel business owners raise thousands for Diabetes UK ahead of London Marathon

The owners of a Hemel Hempstead business who will be running the London Marathon this weekend have already raised over £2,000 for Diabetes UK.

Andy Welch, 48, and Jo Watkinson, 40, will be running the London London Marathon on Sunday, October 3, in aid of Diabetes UK - and Andy will be dressed as a seven foot tall low carb loaf!

Andy and Jo set up Seriously Low Carb in Maylands Business Centre, at the beginning of 2020.

Jo and Andy

Andy, from Hemel Hempstead, first started his low carb journey by avoiding foods such as bread, pasta and potatoes. But as the months wore on he got tired of eating salads twice a day and set about creating his own products.

On his mission to create low carb products, he met Jo and together they formed Seriously Low Carb.

Seriously Low Carb has now created 22 full time jobs, and they have 18 products that they sell through their own website.

Andy and Jo hope to raise £5,000 for Diabetes UK, a charity which is close to both of their hearts as well as their customers.

Diabetes UK campaigns for improvements in the care and treatment of people with diabetes.

Andy said: “People who have to follow a low carb lifestyle for medical reasons have said they now feel like they don’t have to miss out on foods they loved before.

"It feels amazing to know we are helping people with our Seriously Low Carb food range.

"Running the marathon in aid of Diabetes UK felt like the perfect opportunity to raise awareness of such an important charity.”