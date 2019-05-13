Hemel brothers to walk 26 miles for hospital charity

Two young brothers are trekking from their Hemel home to Great Ormond Street Hospital to help raise money for the children’s charity.

Liam Kelly, eight, who has a rare kidney condition, will be taking on a 26-mile walk to Holborn, London alongside his older brother Thomas, 10.

Liam, right, alongside his supportive older brother Thomas

And the Grovehill pair are looking to raise £1,000 for the children’s hospital, where Liam has been a patient.

Mum Karen Kelly said: “I’m so proud of them. They are two great boys.

“Liam loves the hospital, even though sometimes when he visits they may have to do things that hurt. He knows it’s for the greater good and that there are children much worse off.

“While Thomas takes his big brother role on well by trying to help and encourage Liam as well as his two little sisters Lily and Keira whenever needed. He’s there with a loving cuddle if they are sad.”

Liam has a dysfunctional right kidney and visits Great Ormond Street every six months for a scan.

His mum added: “The boys did a practice walk at the weekend, completing 20 miles and still wanted to do more.

“They can’t wait for the big day.”

The brothers are setting off to London from their Grovehill home on June 8.

They have already raised almost £700 for the children’s charity but need your support.

To donate visit their JustGiving page at https://bit.ly/2JhHsuo

Great Ormond Street Hospital is one of the world’s leading children’s hospitals.

And the charity has created a research fund to help find cures for children with life-threatening and life-limiting diseases.

As many as five children a day lose their lives to a rare disease, yet only five per cent of UK research funding is spent on projects relating to child health.