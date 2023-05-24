Hemel bridge players bid happy 100th birthday to long-standing club member

Bridge players bid their teammate-turned centenarian a happy 100th birthday at the Hemel Bowls Club Pavilion.

Some 50 members greeted long-standing player Joan Whybrow when she arrived at the weekly Dacorum Bridge Club last week.

The now centenarian, who lives in Berkhamsted, learned to play in her 70s and has never looked back.

Joan has been a bridge club member for 25 years.

Joan, a former deputy head teacher, recalled many happy times playing at the Bridge table, with her friends and colleagues including her Bridge partner, Chris.

She was presented with a special cake, a bouquet, and a birthday card, along with wishes for many more years playing the game close to her heart.

Centenarian Joan Whybrow. Picture by Richard Blackshire.