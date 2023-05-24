News you can trust since 1858
Hemel bridge players bid happy 100th birthday to long-standing club member

Teammate turned centenarian celebrated at Hemel Bowls Club Pavilion
By The Newsroom
Published 24th May 2023, 13:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 13:30 BST

Bridge players bid their teammate-turned centenarian a happy 100th birthday at the Hemel Bowls Club Pavilion.

Some 50 members greeted long-standing player Joan Whybrow when she arrived at the weekly Dacorum Bridge Club last week.

The now centenarian, who lives in Berkhamsted, learned to play in her 70s and has never looked back.

Joan has been a bridge club member for 25 years.Joan has been a bridge club member for 25 years.
Most Popular

She has played competitive Bridge in several local clubs and has been a member of the Dacorum Bridge Club for the last 25 years.

Joan, a former deputy head teacher, recalled many happy times playing at the Bridge table, with her friends and colleagues including her Bridge partner, Chris.

She was presented with a special cake, a bouquet, and a birthday card, along with wishes for many more years playing the game close to her heart.

Visit the Bridge Club website for more information on joining the fun.

Centenarian Joan Whybrow. Picture by Richard Blackshire.Centenarian Joan Whybrow. Picture by Richard Blackshire.
Joan brings her a-game to the bridge table.Joan brings her a-game to the bridge table.
