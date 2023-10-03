Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Whether you walk your dog in Tring Park, Hemel Old Town or Bovingdon the app links up likeminded people and their pets.

The Doghood is a popular community app in the States, and links dog owners with like-minded pet parents for meet ups, debates, doggy advice and local discussions.

This week the app started operating in the UK, and is looking to build communities in areas including Hemel and Tring.

Available to all iPhone users, the free app enables you to make a profile for your dog, and make posts about their antics. You can then also access dog-related topics, and share with other local people who use the app, making new friends for you and your dog.

Canine expert Anna Webb, who is the presenter of the A Dog's Life Podcast has tried out the app and said: "Caring for a dog is a sociable thing, and I don't know any dog owner who hasn't made new friends on their daily dog walk, myself included.

"The Doghood is a clever extension of that, and enables dog owners to access relevant local advice and make new friends in their area. I look forward to seeing you on the app!"