Help shape the police and crime plan for Hertfordshire

Have your say over policing priorities in Hertfordshire and help shape the Police and Crime Plan.

Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for Hertfordshire David Lloyd is encouraging people to share their views to help shape the plan - which sets out his blueprint for delivering the future of policing in Hertfordshire, and outlines his vision for community safety and criminal justice for the next five years.

In his 2021 Manifesto, David Lloyd outlined the challenges and opportunities for policing, community safety and criminal justice across the county - including redoubling efforts to

PCC David Lloyd

improve the safety of women and girls by focusing on crimes that affect them and continuing to address hidden crime including sexual exploitation, domestic abuse and modern slavery.

There is also a focus on addressing neighbourhood crimes including burglary and anti-social behaviour, fraud and crimes that affect the rural community.

And his top priorities are to keep crime low, focus on victims, recruit more officers, protect local policing, increase efficiency and keep tax low.

Mr Lloyd said: “I am one of the longest serving PCCs in England and Wales, and Hertfordshire remains one of the safest counties with one of the most highly regarded constabularies.

“Priorities and demands change over time and I believe there are always different ideas which can be adopted to reduce crime and make communities safer.

“Recent events have shown us there are national concerns around violence against women and girls, officer conduct and vetting, as well as issues of fairness and disproportionality

within the Constabulary and our communities.

“The public will want these issues addressed alongside other criminal behaviours that people want tackled from anti-social behaviour and road safety, to terrorism, serious violence, burglary, drug dealing and cybercrime.

“All of these areas, and more, need strategies and resources to ensure they are policed effectively and efficiently. They also need the support of the public and key partners such as the criminal justice system, local councils, health authorities and the other emergency services.

"I want to ensure that all those involved in community safety and criminal justice play their part – not just the police - and that victims remain at the heart of all that we do.”

His plan proposes taking a new approach with data being analysed at a very small geographical spatial level. This enables ‘similar’ characteristics of crimes to be noticed, and an exploration of factors that generate and attract crime around ‘harm spots’.

This approach would represent a significant departure from the traditional approach that sees a focus primarily on the ‘high harm’ crimes.

Mr Lloyd added: “My new Plan sets out how I propose to bring everyone together so real progress can be made. However, if it is to truly reflect the policing and crime reduction priorities in Hertfordshire it is vital that the public tell me what they think.”

You can read more about the plan online.

The consultation will run until December 1 and everyone who lives or works in Herfordshire is invited to have their say.

The new Police and Crime Plan is set to be published in February 2022 once it has been considered by the Police and Crime Panel.

Respondents can complete the online survey or email their comments to: [email protected] or write to the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Hertfordshire,