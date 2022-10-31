People are being invited to have their say on designs for a new housing and business development in Hemel Hempstead town centre.

The consultation, launched by Dacorum Borough Council, sets out the new Paradise Design Code Draft Supplementary Planning Document (SPD) for development of the Paradise and Wood Lane area.

The development features a mixture of housing and business development and forms part of the current Local Plan. It includes a mixed-use development with high quality buildings and integrated open spaces and landscaping, giving people who live and work locally sustainable, healthy choices, such as being able to walk or cycle.

An artist's impression of the proposed development in Hemel Hempstead town entre

The content of the draft SPD was developed following an extensive ‘Your Hemel Hempstead’ engagement exercise with the wider community, which took place over the summer of 2021. Following the consultation, the council will consider the views raised and make any changes it feels are necessary before it adopts the document. Once adopted, the SPD will be key in determining planning applications.

Councillor Alan Anderson, Portfolio Holder for Place, said: “By preparing this SPD, we will be ensuring that new development in the Paradise and Wood Lane area is of an exemplar standard of design, helping to create a high quality neighbourhood where people live, work, play and be active. I would encourage residents, businesses and organisations to get involved and tell us their views on the proposed standards for the future appearance, layout, design and use of buildings and spaces. Please get involved and help shape the identity of this important part of Hemel Hempstead town centre.”

The consultation was launched on Friday and runs until 11.59pm on Monday, November 28.

> The document has been produced as part of a collaborative process with Tibbalds Planning and Urban Design, as part of the National Model Design Code pilot scheme supported by The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC).

Advertisement