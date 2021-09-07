Hearts Milk Bank urgent plea for Hertfordshire milk donors

The Hearts Milk Bank is in urgent need of milk donors for the milk bank in Harpenden due to a huge increase in demand during the pandemic.

The Hearts Milk Bank provides donor milk to hospitals and babies at home, helping sick babies to survive and thrive, and supporting mothers.

Flic, from Hearts Milk Bank, said: “We have been running for four years and this is the first time we have had to put a call out for milk donors.

Urgent need for local milk donors

"We are looking for mums in Hertfordshire who have milk that is surplus to their own baby’s needs who might want to donate to help other families.

"We supply donor milk to hospital neonatal intensive care units across the country but locally we supply Watford General Hospital, The Lister Hospital and Luton and Dunstable Hospital.

"We have recently seen a huge increase in demand, with more hospitals ordering donor milk and many more families in the community needing support, including mums undergoing cancer treatment who are unable to give their baby their own milk.

"We would be very grateful to anyone that can help, donor milk can be life-saving for premature babies and makes a huge difference to families."

Relatively few things would prevent you from becoming a milk donor, but they cannot accept donations if you are smoking or using nicotine replacement products.

For more information about how to be a milk donor email [email protected].