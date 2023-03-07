News you can trust since 1858
Heartbroken family announce funeral details for 'incredible, kind and loving' Hemel man

Andrew Jellis tragically died in February aged 49

By The Newsroom
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Mar 2023, 12:31pm
Andrew Jellis
The heartbroken family of an 'incredible, kind and loving' Hemel man have announced details of his funeral being held next week.

The funeral of Andrew Roy Jellis, who sadly passed away on Wednesday February 1st aged 49, will be held on Tuesday March 14th at the West Herts Crematorium, North Chapel.

Anyone who wishes to pay their respects is welcome to attend.

Last month Andrew’s family said they were ‘beyond devastated' after he was killed in a trapped vehicle incident.

Emergency responders rushed to try and save Andrew, but despite their best efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Andrew’s family have been supported by specially trained officers from the Hertfordshire Constabulary and released a statement paying tribute to the ‘most incredible, kind and loving son, partner, dad and grandad’.

They said: “As a family we are beyond devastated and heartbroken. Andrew was the most incredible, kind and loving son, partner, dad and grandad. We loved him dearly and he will be greatly missed by all of his friends and family.”

Hertfordshire Police previously said inquiries were continuing to establish the circumstances around the death and anyone with information has been asked to contact them.

Information can be reported online on the Hertfordshire Constabulary website.

Also the police can be contacted by calling 101 and quoting Op Corbeil, Hertfordshire Constabulary also has an online web chat facility on its website.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or on its untraceable online form.