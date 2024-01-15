Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans for building a new Watford General Hospital were reviewed during a visit by Victoria Atkins, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care.

The hospital visit last Thursday was hosted by West Hertfordshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust and included a tour of the control room, emergency department and virtual hospital. (11/1)

Commenting afterwards, Victoria Atkins said: “I was delighted to meet staff at Watford General Hospital working in high-tech control rooms monitoring every aspect of the care provided, as well as nurses working on virtual wards which deliver the highest quality care to people, digitally from the comfort of their own home.

“The town will also benefit from a new hospital – so far backed by over £50 million in government funding – which will also help thousands of patients across the region.

“It is wonderful news for the local community that early work is already under way to prepare the site ahead of construction due to start at the end of 2026, and that doors will open to patients at the end of the decade.”