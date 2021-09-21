A church that has existed for more than 800 years is hoping to make some changes - and wants you to have your say about them.

All Saints' Church in Kings Langley has regularly undergone improvements to modernise the building and its decoration - and has now launched a 'reordering' project.

The team at the church believe that the time is right to make some changes, to grow an inclusive church of all ages, share their faith and welcome and serve the community.

Church reordering refers to the rearrangement and adaption of churches to accommodate changes in religious practice.

Father James McDonald, Vicar of All Saints, said: "This is a really exciting step for All Saints. We want to celebrate and enhance what we've inherited and make the church an accessible, welcoming, inspiring space for worship and for the community.

"Getting everyone's feedback and input is key to that."

Proposed changes include a new accessible path without steps, a larger welcome area and redecoration throughout the church.

It also hopes to replace the pews, choir stalls and platforms with flexible seating and use a moveable altar - along with relocating the pulpit and font to remove restricted views.

The church also wants to create prayer spaces and space for children.

And it wants to encourage wider community use, by creating a flexible space that can be used for events like community group meetings, concerts, lectures and more.

The historic Langley and Verney tombs would also be enhanced and relocated, and the church is working with the Leicester University (who identified the remains of Richard III) to present a historically unique story here for visitors.

The church will look to fund this project with a mixture of existing funds and by accessing grants from trusts and foundations specifically set up to support this type of project. These types of grants would not be available for regular church upkeep and costs.

Have your say

There will be an exhibition in All Saints from Saturday, September 25, to Friday, October 1, sharing more information regarding the proposals and there will be an opportunity to provide feedback and ask questions.