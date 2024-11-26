Have your say on affordable housing in Dacorum

The borough council is hoping for your views on affordable housing in the area.

It has launched a consultation on the Draft Interim Affordable Housing Supplementary Planning Document (SPD) and you can have your say from now until January 6 next year.

This SPD will replace the council’s current supplementary guidance on affordable housing, which supports the Core Strategy from 2013. It is separate from the policies currently being consulted on for the Dacorum Local Plan (2026-2041), which runs until December 17.

The draft SPD reflects recent updates in Government guidance on affordable housing. And the term ‘interim’ in the title indicates this SPD will remain active only until the council adopts its new Local Plan. At that point, an updated Affordable Housing SPD will be introduced to supplement the affordable housing policies of the new Local Plan.

Printed copies of the consultation documents are available for viewing at all public libraries within the borough as well as Dacorum Borough Council offices.

Following the consultation period, the council will review feedback and make any necessary adjustments to the document before adoption. Once adopted, the SPD will serve as a material consideration in determining planning applications.

Cllr Adrian England, leader of the council and portfolio holder for place at Dacorum Borough Council, said: “By preparing this SPD, we aim to update our guidance to ensure that qualifying new developments in Dacorum provide affordable housing that meets local needs. We encourage all stakeholders, especially those involved in the housing industry, to share their views on these proposals.”