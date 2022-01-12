Have you seen missing Berkhamsted man?

Police are appealing for the public's help to find a man who has gone missing from Berkhamsted.

Jacob, 27, was last seen at 4.20pm on Sunday, January 9.

He is described as being white, around 5ft 9ins tall, with short brown hair and a beard.

Have you seen missing Jacob?

He was last seen wearing jeans, a knitted grey/black cardigan and blue lace up shoes.

It is thought that he may have travelled to the Euston area of London on the day he was last seen.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Jacob’s welfare.

If you have information you can report this by:

> Calling 999 immediately if you believe you are with Jacob now or have seen him in the last few moments