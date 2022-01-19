Have you seen missing 27-year-old from Hemel Hempstead?

Officers are re-appealing for the public’s help to trace a man missing from Berkhamsted following a recent sighting of him in London.

Jacob, 27, has been missing since Sunday, January 9, and is believed to have travelled to the Euston area.

A new witness sighting suggests that he was using the Hammersmith and City tube line last Thursday (13 January).

An earlier CCTV image (pictured) placed him in a newsagents in Harrow and Wealdstone on the afternoon of Sunday, January 9.

Jacob is described as white, around 5ft 9ins tall, with short brown hair and a beard.

He may be wearing jeans, a knitted grey/black cardigan and blue lace up shoes.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Jacob’s welfare.

Have you seen missing Jacob?