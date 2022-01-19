Have you seen missing 27-year-old from Hemel Hempstead?
Officers are re-appealing for the public’s help to trace a man missing from Berkhamsted following a recent sighting of him in London.
Jacob, 27, has been missing since Sunday, January 9, and is believed to have travelled to the Euston area.
A new witness sighting suggests that he was using the Hammersmith and City tube line last Thursday (13 January).
An earlier CCTV image (pictured) placed him in a newsagents in Harrow and Wealdstone on the afternoon of Sunday, January 9.
Jacob is described as white, around 5ft 9ins tall, with short brown hair and a beard.
He may be wearing jeans, a knitted grey/black cardigan and blue lace up shoes.
Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Jacob’s welfare.
If you have seen Jacob since he went missing, or have information on his whereabouts, please call 101 quoting ISR 531 of 10 January. For immediate sightings, call 999 straight away.