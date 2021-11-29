Gritters set to take to Hertfordshire roads this afternoon

Gritters are to take to the roads in Hertfordshire this afternoon (Monday).

The county council has a fleet of 58 gritters – with crews having been on ‘stand-by’ since October 1.

The gritters - including Snow Patrol, Ice Maiden, David Plowie, Spreadie Mercury, Frosty and Bradley Scooper - will be out from 1pm.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire County Council said: “It will be very cold throughout today and there is a risk of a frost and ice during tonight's commute home, so our gritters will be out from 1pm.

"Please remember to always drive to the conditions and reduce your speed as roads maybe extra slippery and stopping distances are longer.”

The county council sends gritters out onto the road network whenever road surface temperatures are forecast to be 0.5°c or below, and a hazard is expected.

Where ‘practical and accessible’, the county council says it grits roads to schools, care homes, doctors surgeries, key pharmacies and libraries.

It also highlights ‘A’ and ‘B’ roads, bus routes, roads with a gradient of 10 per cent or more – and at least one route in to every village.