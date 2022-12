New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of Dacorum’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants and cafes:

Advertisement

Rated 5: Fred and Ginger Coffee at 125 High Street, Berkhamsted; rated on December 15

Here are the latest food hygiene ratings

Rated 5: Bombay Spice Lounge at 5 Bridge Street, Hemel Hempstead; rated on December 14

Rated 5: Caffe Nero at 230 High Street, Berkhamsted; rated on December 13

Advertisement

Rated 5: Stocks Golf Club at Stocks Road, Aldbury, Tring; rated on December 9

Rated 5: Giggling Squid at 296-298 High Street, Berkhamsted; rated on December 8

Advertisement

Rated 5: MITIE Clean Environments at Hemel Hempstead General Hospital, Hillfield Road, Hemel Hempstead; rated on December 8

Rated 5: Crockers Chefs Table at 74 High Street, Tring,; rated on November 30

Advertisement

And one rating has been handed to a pub:

Rated 5: The Plough at The Back, Potten End, Berkhamsted; rated on December 8

Advertisement

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

Rated 5: Apsley Fish Bar at Apsley Fish And Chips, 40 London Road, Hemel Hempstead; rated on December 13

Advertisement

Rated 5: Quick Bite at 374 High Street, Berkhamsted; rated on December 13

Rated 5: Sweet as a Button at 36 High Street, Kings Langley; rated on December 6

Advertisement

Rated 5: Turkish Delight at 140 Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead; rated on December 6