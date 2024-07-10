Golf club and Buddhist centre in Hemel Hempstead handed new food hygiene ratings
and live on Freeview channel 276
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
> Rated 5: Starbucks at 26 Riverside, Hemel Hempstead; rated on July 2
> Rated 5: Stocks Golf Club at Stocks Road, Aldbury, Tring; rated on June 10
> Rated 5: Amaravati Buddhist Centre at St Margarets, Great Gaddesden, Hemel Hempstead; rated on June 7
> Rated 5: Zaza at 21-25 Lower Kings Road, Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire; rated on June 5
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
> Rated 5: The Fishery Inn at Fishery Inn, 2 Fishery Road, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on July 2
> Rated 5: The Crystal Palace at Station Road, Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire; rated on June 13
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
> Rated 4: Fusion Foods at 121 High Street, Markyate; rated on June 20.
Food Hygiene Rating Scheme helps you choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving you clear information about businesses’ hygiene standards.
The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.
5 – hygiene standards are very good
4 – hygiene standards are good
3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2 – some improvement is necessary
1 – major improvement is necessary
0 – urgent improvement is required.