Free testing of electric blankets and portable heaters is being offered by Hertfordshire County Council’s Trading Standards and Fire and Rescue Service.

The testing events will offer residents peace of mind ahead of a cold winter where many are trying to save on heating bills by using items like electric blankets to stay warm.

Steve Holton, Area Commander for Prevention at Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “It’s important that people check electrical items before using them when the weather gets colder because wear and tear can occur through use and during storage.

“Electric blankets need to be checked for any loose connections that can occur when a blanket has been folded and stored for some time. If an electric blanket’s wires have been compromised, it could start a devastating fire. Similarly, older portable heaters can pose a significant electrical fire risk if they have deteriorated over time or do not meet modern safety standards. If you have any doubts about whether an electrical heating item is safe, you should not use it.”

Councillor Morris Bright, Executive Member for Community Safety, said: “Officers from Trading Standards and Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service are working hard to keep residents safe as the nights draw in and temperatures start to drop. By providing free PAT tests for electric blankets and portable heaters, we hope to give as many residents as possible peace of mind while using these appliances. We’re here for you this winter.”

Testing by Trading Standards and Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service will take place at the following locations:

> Bishops Stortford Library, The Causeway CM23 2EJMonday 17 October, 10am – 5pm

> County Hall, Pegs Lane, Hertford SG13 8DETuesday 18 October , 9.30am – 4:.30pm

> Watford Central Library, Hempstead Road WD17 3EUWednesday 19 October, 9.30am – 4.30pm

> Welwyn Garden City Library, Campus West AL8 6AJThursday 20 October 2022, 9.30am – 4.30pm

To book a slot for free testing please call 01707 292429.

