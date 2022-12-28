Get your Christmas tree collected from your door by Berkhamsted Scouts
The scout group have recycled Christmas trees for over 15 years
The first Berkhamsted Scout Group is collecting real Christmas trees for recycling.
People in and around Berkhamsted can sign up here to have their trees picked up from their houses and recycled in a shredding machine in Water Lane Car Park. The charity suggests a minimum voluntary contribution of £4 per tree.
The chippings made from the trees are used by Dacorum Borough Council to keep flower beds weed-free in the borough.
Paul Chambers, 1st Berkhamsted scout leader, said: “We save people time by taking their tree for them in our large vans, which cuts the number of individual cars trips to the shredder. It’s better for the environment, and you don’t have to spend ages clearing pine needles from the back of your car.”
Since launching the service, the scouts have helped to transport more than 11,000 Christmas trees for shredding.
Jenny Jenkins, chair of the 1st Berkhamsted Scouts said: “It is a significant group effort with many volunteers and local businesses providing support, but we are proud of the community service we provide.”
The funds raised will go towards equipment and activities for the children, maintenance of the Scout Huts, and financial support for trips and expeditions for various local Scout groups.
The deadline for online bookings is midnight on January 7, 2023. Alternatively, between 9am and 3pm on Saturday (January 7), residents can buy a pre-paid collection tag at the Scout Christmas tree stall on Berkhamsted High Street.