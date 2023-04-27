Everyone’s invited to Hemel Hempstead BID’s street party, where you can join in the nationwide celebrations to commemorate the coronation of King Charles III.

There’ll be fun for all the family – and it’s free!

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you fancy being king or queen for the day, come and make yourself comfy on one of our thrones, take a selfie and tag the BID on social media. One lucky erstwhile monarch will win a £25 gift voucher for a town centre shop.

King Charles III

Or try your luck hunting for one of 50 special coronation painted rocks hidden around the town centre. Don’t forget to tag Hemel BID if you’re fortunate enough to find one.

And if all that sounds like too much hard work, sit back and enjoy all the entertainment on offer – singing, dancing, crazy golf, kids’ activities, face painting, walk-about acts and more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also look out for the vintage double decker bus

> More information at www.hemelhempsteadbid.com

Posters inviting people to save the date - Sunday May 7 - are all over town

And once you’ve partied your socks off, put your feet up for the Coronation Concert taking place at Windsor Castle at 8pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It features Lionel Richie, Katie Perry, Andrea Bocelli, Take That and the Coronation Choir, a diverse group created from the nation’s keenest amateur singers and community choirs including refugee, NHS and LGBTQ singing groups as well as deaf signing choirs.