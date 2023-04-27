News you can trust since 1858
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Sian’s Law tightening security checks on cab drivers come into effect
2 hours ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
2 hours ago Next week’s nurses’ strike ruled ‘partly unlawful’
4 hours ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher
4 hours ago King Charles’ coronation to bring Stone of Destiny back to England
5 hours ago Prince Harry says Piers Morgan encouraged illegal targeting of Diana

Get ready to rock in Hemel at the King's coronation party

Definitely a date for your diary – Sunday May 7, from 10am to 5pm

By Bev Creagh
Published 27th Apr 2023, 11:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 11:42 BST

Everyone’s invited to Hemel Hempstead BID’s street party, where you can join in the nationwide celebrations to commemorate the coronation of King Charles III.

There’ll be fun for all the family – and it’s free!

If you fancy being king or queen for the day, come and make yourself comfy on one of our thrones, take a selfie and tag the BID on social media. One lucky erstwhile monarch will win a £25 gift voucher for a town centre shop.

King Charles IIIKing Charles III
King Charles III
Most Popular

Or try your luck hunting for one of 50 special coronation painted rocks hidden around the town centre. Don’t forget to tag Hemel BID if you’re fortunate enough to find one.

And if all that sounds like too much hard work, sit back and enjoy all the entertainment on offer – singing, dancing, crazy golf, kids’ activities, face painting, walk-about acts and more.

Also look out for the vintage double decker bus

> More information at www.hemelhempsteadbid.com

Posters inviting people to save the date - Sunday May 7 - are all over townPosters inviting people to save the date - Sunday May 7 - are all over town
Posters inviting people to save the date - Sunday May 7 - are all over town

And once you’ve partied your socks off, put your feet up for the Coronation Concert taking place at Windsor Castle at 8pm.

It features Lionel Richie, Katie Perry, Andrea Bocelli, Take That and the Coronation Choir, a diverse group created from the nation’s keenest amateur singers and community choirs including refugee, NHS and LGBTQ singing groups as well as deaf signing choirs.

The centrepiece of the Coronation Concert, Lighting up the Nation, will see the country join together in celebration as iconic locations across the United Kingdom are lit up using projections, lasers, drone displays and illuminations.

Related topics:BIDCharles III