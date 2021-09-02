Get moving and raise money for charity with Nuffield Health in Hemel Hempstead

A gym in Hemel Hempstead is encouraging people to join them for two charity exercise classes to raise money for charity.

Nuffield Health Fitness and Wellbeing Gym is inviting people to take part in an Aqua class or a Zumba class on Saturday, September 11, to raise money for Therapy Africa.

The UK based charity provides physiotherapy for patients in South Africa, has teamed up with Nuffield Health to put on two fantastic classes to raise vital funds that are needed now more than ever.

Hayley working on a patient at Shallcross Hospice in Durban

Therapy Africa was set up by, husband and wife team, Hayley, originally from Hemel Hempstead, and Samesh Ramjattan who felt they had to do something to help the vulnerable residence at Shallcross Hospice after volunteering there in January 2017.

The couple, who regularly visit Samesh’s hometown of Durban in South Africa, saw the needless suffering of patients and knew they had to do something.

The Hospice, which is home to almost 100 disabled, amputee and HIV patients, is run by volunteers, who despite their best efforts are not medically trained to give the care the residence so desperately need.

Hayley, who is a highly respected Paediatric Physiotherapist working in the NHS, realised that by directly employing a dedicated local physiotherapist and giving the volunteers some basic training, the quality of end of life care at the Hospice could be drastically improved.

Therapist, Londiwe Ndlovo, helping patients in Durban thanks to Therapy Africa

Hayley said, “Physiotherapy can make a huge difference to infection prevention, patient recovery and quality of life.

"We are so blessed in the UK to have such fantastic care available to us. The patients at Shallcross Hospice come from some of the poorest communities in Durban.

"They are often abandoned, have nowhere else to go and the hospice is the only place where they can receive care and support.

“Money raised by our charity goes directly to funding the physiotherapist who is working in the Hospice and having such a positive impact on the patients there.

"We’re delighted to be able to work with the fantastic team at Nuffield Health.

"Keeping active is essential for all our wellbeing and the Aqua and Zumba classes are a great opportunity to get people moving, and feeling great, whilst helping others at the same time! ”

Tickets for either the Aqua or Zumba class (from 11.30am till 2pm), at Nuffield Health Fitness and Wellbeing Gym, Mayland Avenue, are available on eventbrite.