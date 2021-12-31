Generous Hertfordshire shoppers helped provide 21,554 meals to peole in need this winter

Generous Tesco shoppers in Hertfordshire have been thanked after donating more than 21,000 meals-worth of food to help charities feed people during Christmas and the winter months.

During the twice-yearly Tesco Food Collection, which ran in all Tesco stores in the UK from November 18, to November 20, customers were asked to donate long-life food to support FareShare and the Trussell Trust.

Stores across the UK reported that customers had given the highest volume of food donations to support local charities since the start of the pandemic, providing 1.57m meals during the campaign, with shoppers in Hertfordshire donating 21,554 meals.

The donations will help foodbanks in the Trussell Trust’s network provide emergency parcels and help FareShare supply thousands of frontline charities.

Tesco has once again topped up all customer donations with a 20 per cent cash donation to the two charities, to support them in their work feeding people in communities across the UK.

Mike Barrett, development manager at FareShare East Anglia, said shoppers’ donations would make a huge difference to the frontline charities they supplied.

He said: "The Food Collection is so important to FareShare because donations of long-life items means we are able to compliment the fresh food that we receive year round from Tesco with staples like rice, tinned vegetables and tea and coffee.

“Thank you to every single Tesco customer that donated to the food collection this year – your generous donations will help us to continue supporting local charities and community groups that are helping to feed people in need this winter."

Claire de Silva, head of community at Tesco, thanked all those who took part, she said: : “At this time more than ever, we are hugely grateful for the support of all our customers in Hertfordshire who have donated in store for making this the biggest collection of long-life food in our stores since the start of the pandemic.