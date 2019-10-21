Game Of Thrones star becomes first-ever ambassador for Hertfordshire homeless charity

Joe Dempsie - aka Gendry from Game of Thrones - has been named as the first-ever Ambassador for DENS.

Joe - who starred in the show from the first season through to the last - has also signed up to take part next month's 'sleepout' to raise funds for DENS and raise awareness of the issues of people facing homelessness, poverty and social inclusion.

He said: “Come on guys, let’s do this!

"For one night only, on November 15, let’s swap our cosy beds and put ourselves in the shoes of those who have to face sleeping rough every night.

"Join me in helping them get back on the straight and narrow.”

Joe made his name playing Chris in E4 teen-comedy drama Skins, and has gone on to star in shows such as Doctor Who, This Is England, and Deep State.

He added: “I’m proud to be an Ambassador for DENS and do my bit to raise awareness of this awesome local charity, as well as highlight the issues of people facing homelessness, poverty and social inclusion.

"Chatting to the residents at the Elms hostel, it’s incredible to see, first-hand, the great work that DENS do to help those who find themselves homeless; many of them younger than you’d think, and nearly all of them finding themselves there following turbulent childhoods or sudden, unforeseen changes in circumstance that’s left them struggling to keep their heads above water.”

DENS's aim is to be the first port of call for people in Dacorum who are facing homelessness, poverty, and social exclusion, and to support and empower them to take the next positive step in their lives.

Its services range from temporary and short-term accommodation, to a Move On Service which provides support for a move into more independent living, as well as a foodbank, and social enterprises which helps people develop the employability and social skills.

DENS head of fundraising and communications Fran Martin added: “We are delighted to have Joe on board and know that with his great profile and incredible social media following (including over 475,000 Instagram followers), he can really help us increase people’s awareness of DENS and showcase the amazing work we do to help people rebuild their lives in Dacorum.

“We’re thrilled Joe’s attending our Sponsored Sleepout and we know he’d love you all to join him, so sign up today to do something amazing and make a difference”.

The DENS sleepout will take place on Friday, November 15 at The Hemel Hempstead School,

For more information about the Sleepout visit https://www.dens.org.uk/sleepout2019

To donate funds towards the Sleepout, visit https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/denssleepout2019