A fundraiser and long-time friend of a Hemel Hempstead man stranded in critical condition in a Mexican hospital says he will not stop raising money until his friend is home under safer care.

Chairman of Kings Langley Football Club Darren Eliot is holding a fundraiser – along colleague Bob Best – for groundsman Trevor Dealey who suffered a heart attack before contracting sepsis on holiday in Cancun.

The 59-year-old is on a ventilator in a Mexican state hospital with his partner and children by his side as he continues to battle the lift-threatening infection.

The family are unable to claim on their holiday insurance policy and have launched a crowd-funder to afford spiralling hospital costs and a medical flight home for Trevor.

Trevor continues to fight sepsis in hospital in Mexico.

So far the family has raised over £26,000 of the £110,000 total.

And Darren, who has worked with Trevor at the club for some 12 years, is hoping to boost funds with a family-fun day this Bank Holiday Monday (May 27).

He described his friend as ‘a very selfless man’.

He said: “If you’ve got a problem he’ll be there straight away.

“He turns up every Saturday to make sure everything is in its place before the games start and he doesn’t get paid.

“He’s a very a selfless man and has so much time for people.

“We just need to get him home. His whole family is struggling. My fear is that he won’t get the one-to-one care he would here and he might not make it.

“He’d stand a much better chance in the UK where we’re privileged enough to have the NHS. I won’t stop until we get him home.”

Darren said he had been overwhelmed by the community’s generosity, ahead of Monday, with individuals and businesses offering up prizes to be raffled off.

He added: “Anything anyone can give, if it’s a little or a lot - it means just as much.”

The Family Fun Day takes place at Kings Langley Football Club, on Monday May 27, from 2pm. The event will include prize raffles, entertainment, football game, face painting and more.