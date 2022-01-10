Fundraising duo race into the new year raising over thousands for Berkhamsted hospice

Over 700 men, women and teenagers have learnt to run with Jog On and helped raise over £30,000 for the Hospice of St Francis.

This Berkhamsted running company was set up six years ago by locals, Erica Carter and Heather Harris and had a record breaking 2021.

Erica said: "So many people took up running in the pandemic, we saw a huge surge in bookings particularly for our Couch to 5k courses."

The money raised from the beginners courses goes to the Hospice of St Francis.

The Hospice of St Francis in Berkhamsted helps local people and their families to live their precious lives well through improving symptoms, achieving personal goals and helping them to feel safe.

Erica added: "We also started an online Gentle Exercise course in aid of Hertfordshire MIND, aimed at elderly or disabled people many of whom were shielding alone and really appreciated their twice weekly sessions with us as it gave them the chance to chat over ZOOM as well as do our mobility and balance exercises."

Since its launch, Jog On has steadily expanded and now offers 11 sessions a week including on Saturday mornings, and includes something for all abilities right up to those looking to run the Berkhamsted Half Marathon this March.

Heather said: "Our philosophy is to have fun through fitness and we are delighted to see how many long lasting friendships have started on one of our courses.

All the hour long Jog On training sessions take part on local trails and no two are the same.

The courses run for 10 weeks during term time and end with an optional race which the group all do together.

Erica added: "This ranges from a Parkrun for the Couch to 5k groups right up to a 10k or a Half Marathon. This really gives everyone motivation to support each other to reach this goal."

This fundraising duo presented their latest cheque to the Berkhamsted based hospice at Christmas.

Claire Larkin, the hospice's corporate partnerships manager, said: "It has been such a difficult year, it was wonderful to end on such a positive note with this latest donation from Jog On.

"The money raised from their runners continues to make the vital work we do possible. It really does make a difference to the lives of so many people and the fact it is raised through fitness makes it a 'win, win' for everyone."