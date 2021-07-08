Fun for all the family at summer fête in Hemel Hempstead

There will be something for everyone at this year's summer fête at St John's Boxmoor in Hemel Hempstead.

After over a year of social restrictions, and following the very successful outdoor Christmas Carols in December, St John's Boxmoor is organising a summer fête in the church grounds, on Saturday, July 17, from 11am to 4pm.

There will be lots of stalls and a raffle, and you will be able to enjoy Clog Dancing displays and songs from Dacorum Community Choir.

Photos from the summer fête in 2018

The poor Vicar will be going in the stocks - with wet sponges being thrown at him.

There will be activities for the children too - including rides on a model train and a lunchtime barbecue for everyone to enjoy.

As it is an outdoor event, the following covid restrictions will be in place:

> The general principles of 'Hands. Face. Space', signs will be dotted around reminding people of this

> Masks are not compulsory unless you are in particular close contact

> Money will be handled by only one person per stall to prevent contamination

> Sanitiser will be available on each stall and expected to be used on certain stalls like The Stocks and refreshment area

> Distancing is expected but mindful that we are outdoors

> No Track and Trace required as there is no difference to what we are doing to people visiting the Marlowes.