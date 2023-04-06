Fresh appeal to find new home in Dacorum for loving five-year-old cat Poppy

Hello, my name is Poppy. I'm a very friendly little lady now looking for my forever home. I'm 5 years old and, though I say it myself, I am very well behaved. I love to keep my fosterer company and to have play time especially with a rod toy, so you will need to keep up with me! I do enjoy a good stroke to my head and a chin rub. Although I am not a lap cat, I do love sleeping near my fosterer and having a good curl up and cuddles. I would love to have access to a secure garden, after my settling in period, away from main/through roads. I would be happier in an adult family environment as the only pet.