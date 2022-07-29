Dacorum Borough Council has partnered with Age UK Dacorum to bring a free family dinosaur trail to Berkhamsted.

The interactive trail can be found on the LoyalFree app and launches on Monday (August 1) and will run until August 31.

Residents can use the LoyalFree app to travel along the trail in Berkhamsted and find posters in High Street shops.

The trail runs throughout August.

People can learn dinosaur facts by scanning each QR code.

Families who finish the trail will be entered into a draw to win a prizes from participating shops.

Cllr Alan Anderson said: “This is a great opportunity for residents and visitors to enjoy our local high streets over the summer holidays, and we are pleased to be able to offer this alongside Age UK Dacorum to promote the great work that they do.”

Charlie Hussey, development officer at Age UK Dacorum, said: "Age UK Dacorum is very proud and happy to be part of this wonderful, educational, family initiative. A natural alliance for us, as summer school holidays are often a time when grandparents look after their grandchildren, and this is an ideal opportunity for all to participate in a fun activity."