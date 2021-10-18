Four-year-old pedestrian taken to hospital after collision outside school in Hemel Hempstead

A four-year-old girl has been taken to hospital after she was involved in a collision with a car outside a school in Hemel Hempstead this morning (Monday).

Police were called at 9.02am this morning (October 18) to reports of a collision, involving a grey Suzuki Vitara and a pedestrian, in Bennetts End Road.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: "The pedestrian – a four year old girl – was taken to hospital seriously injured.

"Road closures were put in place and recovery was arranged for the vehicle.