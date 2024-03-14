Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Four out of six food venues across Dacorum have come out on top after the latest round of hygiene inspections.

New food hygiene ratings were awarded by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) to six establishments.

The following ratings were given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Bartlett & Mitchell Ltd at Murphy Plant, Boundary Way, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on February 23

• Rated 5: Warehouse Pizza Ltd at Unit 1 Link House, Northbridge Road, Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire; rated on February 23

• Rated 3: The Meating Room at 307 High Street, Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire; rated on February 27

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Steam Coach at The Steam Coach, 86 St Johns Road, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on March 5

• Rated 5: The Robin Social Club at The Robin Hood Social Club, Robin Hood Meadow, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on February 28

And one rating was handed to a takeaway:

• Rated 4: Marina Spice Lounge at 9a Alexandra Road, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on March 5

The FSA scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

Rating system:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required.