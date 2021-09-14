Four arrested after suspected arson attack in Hemel Hempstead

Police investigating a suspected arson attack in Hemel Hempstead have arrested four people.

The incident happened just before 10pm last night (Monday) on Stoneycroft, in the Warners End area of the town.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: "Police were called at 9.53pm last night, initially to reports of a male seen shutting somebody in a garage in Stoneycroft.

Police are investigating the incident

"Police immediately attended the scene and discovered a fire within the garage.

"The fire and rescue service were subsequently called to extinguish the fire and the incident is being treated as arson.

"Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident. Enquiries are ongoing and any witnesses or anyone with information should call the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 41/71211/21."

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service sent two fire engines from Hemel Hempstead fire station to the garage in Stoneycroft.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "Two fire engines from Hemel Hempstead Fire Station were sent to the scene, where crews found a sofa on fire in a closed garage.

"Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, and our fire investigation team have been working with the police to establish the cause."