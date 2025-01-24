Founder of big cat sanctuary in Herts convicted after animal cruelty offences

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The founder of a well-known charity for large animals in Hertfordshire has been convicted, after it was proven that animals were mistreated at his site.

Terrence Moore, 78, of Codicote Road, Welwyn, who founded the Cat Survival Trust charity in the 1970s, was found guilty of four counts of causing unnecessary suffering to animals by failing to seek proper and necessary veterinary care, following a three-week trial at St Albans Crown Court last year.

It was confirmed yesterday (23 January), that the well-known animal keeper is now banned from them for a minimum of five years.

Moore was found guilty of mistreating a Wildcat named Hamish, a Bengal Cat named Jasmine, a Jungle Cat named Lily and an unnamed Caracal.

A female Snow Leopard

He was cleared of eight other charges regarding his treatment of a Snow Leopard twice, a Jaguar, an Amur Leopard, a Eurasian Lynx Kitten, a Hybrid Cat, Geese, and a Serval.

Moore’s disqualification order did not come into effect until as many of the 28 animals at his sanctuary had been rehomed elsewhere. A court heard that Moore has also been charged £14,380 as part of his sentencing.

His trial was postponed after he was injured by an animal at the Hertfordshire enclosure, yesterday the five-year ban began.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has revealed that North Hertfordshire Council, Hertfordshire Zoo, and The Big Cat Sanctuary in Kent, have assisted with vaccinating, cleaning, and caring for animals during the process of relocating them.

A female jaguar

A spokesperson for the police force added: “A small number sadly had to be euthanised due to significant health issues. All licensable animals are now no longer at the Cat Survival Trust site on Codicote Road, and the premises has also been closed to visitors for some time.

Many different species of cats were held at the facility, many of which were rare and/or endangered. It was not a zoo, and therefore not open to the public, but members of the charity were able to visit.

Hertfordshire Constabulary says it started investigating goings on at the 12-acre site in early 2022.

A warrant was obtained by the police force, which allowed a specialist veterinary surgeon on-site, who was able to assist the animals.

Police staff discovered that a vet had not visited the site in a number of years, and that Moore often used a homeopathic product called Traumeel to treat some of his animals, which he claimed did not get sick.

The spokesperson added: “The product is used for human use in cases of acute musculoskeletal injuries on unbroken skin, and was considered inappropriate to use on animals. Food preparation, storage and disposal did not appear to be carried out hygienically and in a way that prevented food from spoiling or becoming contaminated and, in some cases, the housing of the animals was inadequate or insecure.”

Another issue uncovered by the police force was that many domestic cats, were not vaccinated using veterinary-approved products, freely wandering around the site which exposed the trust cats to the risk of disease. The trust cats were not vaccinated using veterinary-approved products either, some of which are species that are considered critically endangered, leaving them vulnerable to extinction in the wild.

St Albans Court heard that records were also described as a mess, and several animals were suffering from diseases for which Moore had not sought any veterinary care.

It has been revealed that police officers seized around 26 carcasses from freezers that were used to store animals for long periods of time instead of being dispatched for cremation.

The jury heard how, in the case of the dead animals, no records of mortalities were seen so it is not known when or why other animals died or if any veterinary treatment was given, or if any investigation was carried out prior to or after the death of any of the animals.

Moore was also found guilty of seven counts of using an endangered animal species for commercial gain without a licence, and was cleared of four counts (Puma, Jaguarundi, Caracal and Ring-Tailed Lemurs).

Hertfordshire Constabulary proved that Moore was posting illegal adverts on his website. Using animals for commercial gain is banned unless a certificate from the Animal and Plant Agency (APHA) is held, but Moore did not have any. Therefore his adverts promoting opportunities to get close to big cats, were deemed illegal.

Detective Constable Beth Talbot, from the North Herts Local Crime Unit and who led the investigation, said: “I am pleased the jury reached a guilty verdict on a number of counts in what has been a complex and unique case.

“It is clear from the evidence that the Cat Survival Trust was poorly run. Terrence Moore knew how endangered these species were, understood their vulnerability to exploitation and should have been there to protect them. However, several animals at the site were in a sorry state and suffered at the hands of a man who should have looked after them.

“This case showed how Moore had a distaste for modern veterinary medicine and failed to hold accurate records of his animals, some of which face extinction in the wild. The sanctuary should have been a safe haven. I would also like to extend a thanks to the Royal Veterinary College who assisted in conducting post-mortem examinations on the animals as part of this case.

“I am pleased the vast majority of the remaining animals will now be able to find a new forever home thanks to Hertfordshire Zoo and The Big Cat Sanctuary.”