Former rugby union players visit Boxmoor school to raise awareness of neurodiversity

Two of rugby’s finest players are visiting a school in Hemel Hempstead to support a charity in the fight against motor neuron disease (MND).

Kenny Logan and Andy Gomarsall will be visiting Boxmoor’s Lockers Park Prep School as part of an ongoing charity programme to support the My Name’s Doddie Foundation, launched by the late Scotland rugby legend who suffered from the condition which affects the nerves.

The former rugby union players will be talking about neurodiversity and the benefit of sport, on the evening of Thursday March 7.

Kenny was a successful rugby union player who was Capped 115 Times for London Wasps and 70 Times for Scotland. He was Rugby Wing for Stirling County RFC among other clubs.

Meanwhile, Andy is a former rugby union player, known predominantly for being part of the England international team during three rugby World Cups.

The pair will highlight the importance of neurodiversity, something particularly resonant to Kenny who has struggled with dyslexia, having not learnt to read until he was 30-years-old. They will share how overcoming challenges can inspire others to approach their personal struggles through life.

Headmaster Gavin Taylor said: “We are delighted that two rugby stars are taking the time to come and talk to us.

“As a school we are keen that our boys understand neurodiversity and the different ways the brain can work and interpret information. The benefit of people thinking about things differently means a much richer output both in the classroom and out on the sports pitch.”

All proceeds are being donated to the charity established by Doddie Weir and the foundation trustees in 2017 following Doddie’s MND diagnosis.

It was founded in response to his frustration at the lack of options given to MND patients – no effective treatment, no access to meaningful clinical trials and no hope. The foundation aims to raise funds for research into the causes of MND and potential cures, and to make grants to individuals suffering from MND, to enable them to live as fulfilled a life as possible.