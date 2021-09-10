Former Hertfordshire chief fire officer to become inspector of police and fire services

Former Hertfordshire fire chief Roy Wilsher has been named as a new inspector of police and fire and rescue service.

Mr Wilsher – who spent almost 40 years working in the fire and rescue service – began his career in the London Fire Brigade, before joining Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue in 2004.

He later took up the post of chief executive for Hertfordshire’s police and crime commissioner. And in 2017 he become the inaugural chair of the National Fire Chiefs Council.

Now it has been announced that Mr Wilsher – currently serving as an independent advisor to the Home Office on fire policy – has been appointed to the dual role of Her Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary in England and Wales and Inspector of Fire and Rescue Authorities in England.

It is understood that in the role Mr Wilsher will primarily oversee inspections in the eastern region, covering fire risk assessments across the East Midlands and East of England.

Commenting on his appointment, Home Secretary Priti Patel said: ” I’m pleased to welcome Roy to this important role, where he will play a vital part in ensuring that our police forces and fire and rescue services provide the excellent service that the British public deserve.

“Roy has amassed a wealth of experience from many roles across the fire service – from the guidance and support he’s provided to officers, to his role in advising the government during major incidents and I know he will be an excellent addition to HMICFRS.”

And Mr Wilsher said: “I am extremely proud to be appointed by Her Majesty to the Inspectorate.

“I have always looked to improve public services for the benefit of all our diverse communities and will look to do the same in this role.”