Hemel Hempstead Town Youth Football Club has paid tribute to 18-year-old Donovan Allen who will be remembered for his 'contagious smile'.

The teenager was stabbed to death in Enfield on Monday evening (February 7).

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police launched an investigation after receiving reports of a stabbing at 6.10pm on Monday, 7 February, in Ayley Croft, Enfield.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hemel Hempstead Town Youth Football Club has paid tribute to 18-year-old Donovan Allen (C) Hemel Hempstead Town Youth Football Club

A post-mortem examination held on Wednesday, February 9, found that Donovan died from a single stab wound to the chest.

The Met's Specialist Crime Command continues to lead the murder investigation.

In a statement on the club's Facebook page, Hemel Hemel Hempstead Town Youth Football Club, said: "It's with immense sadness the committee share with you that Donovan Allen, 18, an ex-player of HHTYFC who played firstly under Brian Harding and Nick Payne and then under Steven Hutchins & Marc Bircham was fatally stabbed on Monday evening.

The club says Donovan will be remembered for his 'contagious smile'. (C) Hemel Hempstead Town Youth Football Club

"Donovan was such a likeable & kind lad, who loved football and will be remembered for his contagious smile. You will always be part of our football family.

"Our thoughts are with Charmaine and all the family at this time.

"We ask all teams this weekend to celebrate Donovan's life by having a 1 minute's applause before your games.

"RIP Donny."

Anyone with any images or footage relevant to the investigation is asked to upload them by visiting the online major portal.