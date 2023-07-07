New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven Dacorum establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker will be displayed on the window of a restaurant /bar or cafe

> Rated 4: M. Thai Catering (@Midland Hotel) at The Midland, Midland Road, Hemel Hempstead, rated on May 25

> Rated 2: The Cochin at Cochin, 61 High Street, Hemel Hempstead, rated on May 25

> Rated 2: Verandah at 333-337 High Street, Berkhamsted, rated on May 26

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

> Rated 3: Greenacres Tavern at The Greenacres Tavern, Leys Road, Hemel Hempstead, rated on May 26

Takeaways

> Rated 4: Farmhouse Pizza at 21 The Square, Hemel Hempstead, rated on May 25

> Rated 4: Treasure House at 17 Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead, rated on May 25

> Rated 4: Hemel Pizza Ltd at 12 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead, rated on May 26.

The FSA scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

The scheme is law in Wales and Northern Ireland but display of the rating sticker is voluntary in England.

Rating system:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required.