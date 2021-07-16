First-time Hemel Hempstead mum gives birth naturally to 11lb 5oz baby boy

A first time mum from Hemel Hempstead recently gave birth naturally to an 11lb 5oz baby born - one of the biggest babies born in the UK in the last 20 years.

Hannah Holding gave birth to her first child Mason at Watford General Hospital on Tuesday, June 29 - three days past his due date.

The 26-year-old says although she had a big bump, she and her partner Joshua Lauder never expected her to give birth to an 11lb 5oz baby.

Mason was born at Watford General Hospital weighing 11lb 5oz

The average baby weighs around 7.5lbs, which puts Mason among some of the biggest newborns in the UK.

She said: "It was an IVF pregnancy and my pregnancy, in general, was fine. They did tell me from around 25 weeks that he was big but we did not think he was going to be that big.

"I felt like he was going to be big but I was not sure if it was just weight that I had put on during pregnancy. I was thinking maybe 8lb or 9lb.

"I had a natural birth, I was induced so I was already at the hospital before the birth.

Hannah and Joshua

"My contractions were strong for about eight hours and I had an epidural.

"It was a pretty straight forward labour apart from towards the end when I teared and bled a lot.

The experience hasn't put Hannah off having more children, but she says she might not have a natural birth again.

She said: "It hasn't put me off having more children, but it has put me off having a natural birth, I would definitely want a C-section next time.

Hannah with Mason, two days after he was born

"I had to stay in hospital for three days, my iron was quite low and I had to have a blood transfusion but I'm feeling much better now.

"I was shocked when they told me how much he weighed.

"He is doing really well though.

"When he was born, no newborn or first born clothes fitted him, he went straight to 0-3 months, and now at two weeks old some of them are becoming a bit tight on him."