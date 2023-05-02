First president named at 40th anniversary of Hemel Hempstead's Heather Club

At an event to celebrate over 40 years since its inception, the Heather Club – a Hemel charity for those with memory loss named Mrs Norma Dean as its first President.

Mrs Dean has been involved with the club since 2000 when she first arranged for her late husband Dennis to become a member. Then in 2005 she became a trustee and later acting Chair of Trustees.

Michael Rowan, the current Chair said: “We wanted to do something special to mark such a significant milestone for the Heather Club and making Norma our first President was probably the easiest decision in our 40 years.”

Sir Mike Penning, Local MP (left), Anthony Donovan, Manager of the Heather Club (middle) and Alan Johnson, Deputy Mayor of Dacorum, Councillor (right)

In reply Norma said: “Thank you, I feel very honoured to be appointed life president. I have always enjoyed being involved with the Heather Club.”

The announcement was made at a special 40th celebration funded by a Tesco Community Grant at the Carey Baptist Church. The event was attended by Hemel MP Sir Mike Penning, deputy mayor of Dacorum, Councillor Alan Johnson, as well as more than 60 members of the public.

Several items of artwork made by the club’s members were on display along with showcasing new equipment recently secured through generous donations from the Rotary Club and KOcycle.

The afternoon was filled with warmth and laughter alongside entertainment provided by Louise White in the form of armchair dancing and Uke a Daisy – a ukulele band - who had everyone singing along and even a few dancing – to some popular tunes from our members’ youth.

HEATHER CLUB FACT FILEThe Heather Club, a Day Centre for elderly people with short term memory loss was founded in November 1981. It is based in Carey Baptist Church Hall, Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead HP1 1LD and meets every Monday and Wednesday 44 weeks a year. The hours are from 10am-3pm.

To find out more about the Heather Club in Hemel, call 07836 560684 or email them.