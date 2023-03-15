Find out who is extending their home near you as host of applications submitted across Dacorum
Plans for extensions and a barn conversion to a dwelling at Tring piggery received by the council
Plans for extensions in Hemel, Berkhamsted and Tring have been received by council as well as a barn conversion to a dwelling at a Tring piggery.
Here are latest planning applications submitted to Dacorum Borough Council (March 15th 2023):
Reference: 23/00343/FHA
Address: 29 Westfield Road Berkhamsted HP4 3PN
Proposal: First floor side extension, part single-storey front extension and erection of new roof over existing front porch
Reference: 23/00579/FHA
Address: 2 Blackwell Road Kings Langley WD4 8NF
Proposal: single-storey extension at rear of property, extended lounge, shower room and utility room.
Reference: 23/00609/FHA
Address: 5 Castle Hill Close Berkhamsted HP4 1HR
Proposal: Two-storey side and rear extensions.
Reference: 23/00611/FHA
Address: Old Coach House West Leith Tring
Proposal: introduction of 01 number flush conservation rooflight to pitched roof
Reference: 23/00618/FHA
Address: 62 Chipperfield Road Kings Langley WD4 9JD
Proposal: single-storey rear extension and internal alterations
Reference: 23/00619/LDP
Address: 13 Vicarage Road Potten End Berkhamsted
Proposal: To replace existing outbuildings with a new side extension.
Reference: 23/00620/LDP
Address: Tringford Piggeries Tringford Road Tring
Proposal: Change of use of a barn to (C3) Dwelling
Request for a Certificate of Lawful Development for recommencement of works following a period of inactivity relating to construction works necessary for Change of use of a barn to (C3) Dwelling and associated works grated under planning consent ref 4/00977/16/FUL.
Reference: 23/00624/LDP
Address: 5 Mount Close Hemel HP1 2BD
Proposal: Part garage conversion, raising flat roof height ( under 3M in height.) Alterations to fenestration.
Reference: 23/00625/FHA
Address: 63 Okeley Lane Tring HP23 4HB
Proposal: Front Porch
Reference: 23/00627/FHA
Address: Evergreens Shootersway Berkhamsted
Proposal: Replacement single-storey side extension, part single/part Two-storey rear extension, new loft dormer and rooflights and alterations to reduce front porch in size
Reference: 23/00630/DRA
Address: Maylands Plaza Maylands Avenue Hemel
Proposal: Details required by legal agreement (DRA) for this change to affordable housing required (20/00963/MFA).
Reference: 23/00631/FHA
Address: 15 Deans Furlong Tring HP23 4AR
Proposal: Garage conversion, construction of first floor side/rear extension and internal alterations.
Reference: 23/00633/FUL
Address: 25 Crossways Hemel HP3 8PU
Proposal: Construction of attached Two-storey house
Reference: 23/00639/FHA
Address: Roseheath Wood Bullbeggars Lane Potten End Berkhamsted
Proposal: New porch, amendments to windows and doors and installation of a sun tunnel
Reference: 23/00640/LBC
Address: 65 High Street Hemel
Proposal: Installation of ventilation ductwork. New kitchen/storage building to rear of restaurant. Improvements to external appearance.(Retrospective).
Reference: 23/00642/ROC
Address: Astley House 138 Piccotts End Hemel
Proposal: Variation of condition 2 (approved plans and documents) attached to planning application 22/03582/FHA (Internal and external alterations)
Reference: 23/00643/ROC
Address: Astley House 138 Piccotts End Hemel
Proposal: variation of condition 2 (approved plans and documents) attached to planning application 22/03581/LBC (Internal and external alterations)
Reference: 23/00644/LDP
Address: 3 Oakdene Road Hemel HP3 9TS
Proposal: Full-width rear extension
Reference: 23/00646/FHA
Address: 7 Yeomans Court Hemel HP2 7GJ
Proposal: single-storey rear extension
Reference: 23/00649/FHA
Address: 62 Sunnyhill Road Hemel HP1 1SZ
Proposal: Proposed first floor rear extension
Reference: 23/00650/FHA
Address: 1 Fox Close Wigginton Tring
Proposal: Replace existing front garage with Two-storey front extension, single-storey side extension with part extension.