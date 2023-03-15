Find out who is extending their home near you as host of applications submitted across Dacorum

Find out who is extending ir home near you as a host of applications are submitted across Dacorum.

Plans for extensions in Hemel, Berkhamsted and Tring have been received by council as well as a barn conversion to a dwelling at a Tring piggery.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here are latest planning applications submitted to Dacorum Borough Council (March 15th 2023):

Planning applications

Reference: 23/00343/FHA

Address: 29 Westfield Road Berkhamsted HP4 3PN

Advertisement

Advertisement

Proposal: First floor side extension, part single-storey front extension and erection of new roof over existing front porch

Reference: 23/00579/FHA

Address: 2 Blackwell Road Kings Langley WD4 8NF

Proposal: single-storey extension at rear of property, extended lounge, shower room and utility room.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reference: 23/00609/FHA

Address: 5 Castle Hill Close Berkhamsted HP4 1HR

Proposal: Two-storey side and rear extensions.

Reference: 23/00611/FHA

Advertisement

Advertisement

Address: Old Coach House West Leith Tring

Proposal: introduction of 01 number flush conservation rooflight to pitched roof

Reference: 23/00618/FHA

Address: 62 Chipperfield Road Kings Langley WD4 9JD

Advertisement

Advertisement

Proposal: single-storey rear extension and internal alterations

Reference: 23/00619/LDP

Address: 13 Vicarage Road Potten End Berkhamsted

Proposal: To replace existing outbuildings with a new side extension.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reference: 23/00620/LDP

Address: Tringford Piggeries Tringford Road Tring

Proposal: Change of use of a barn to (C3) Dwelling

Request for a Certificate of Lawful Development for recommencement of works following a period of inactivity relating to construction works necessary for Change of use of a barn to (C3) Dwelling and associated works grated under planning consent ref 4/00977/16/FUL.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reference: 23/00624/LDP

Address: 5 Mount Close Hemel HP1 2BD

Proposal: Part garage conversion, raising flat roof height ( under 3M in height.) Alterations to fenestration.

Reference: 23/00625/FHA

Advertisement

Advertisement

Address: 63 Okeley Lane Tring HP23 4HB

Proposal: Front Porch

Reference: 23/00627/FHA

Address: Evergreens Shootersway Berkhamsted

Advertisement

Advertisement

Proposal: Replacement single-storey side extension, part single/part Two-storey rear extension, new loft dormer and rooflights and alterations to reduce front porch in size

Reference: 23/00630/DRA

Address: Maylands Plaza Maylands Avenue Hemel

Proposal: Details required by legal agreement (DRA) for this change to affordable housing required (20/00963/MFA).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reference: 23/00631/FHA

Address: 15 Deans Furlong Tring HP23 4AR

Proposal: Garage conversion, construction of first floor side/rear extension and internal alterations.

Reference: 23/00633/FUL

Advertisement

Advertisement

Address: 25 Crossways Hemel HP3 8PU

Proposal: Construction of attached Two-storey house

Reference: 23/00639/FHA

Address: Roseheath Wood Bullbeggars Lane Potten End Berkhamsted

Advertisement

Advertisement

Proposal: New porch, amendments to windows and doors and installation of a sun tunnel

Reference: 23/00640/LBC

Address: 65 High Street Hemel

Proposal: Installation of ventilation ductwork. New kitchen/storage building to rear of restaurant. Improvements to external appearance.(Retrospective).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reference: 23/00642/ROC

Address: Astley House 138 Piccotts End Hemel

Proposal: Variation of condition 2 (approved plans and documents) attached to planning application 22/03582/FHA (Internal and external alterations)

Reference: 23/00643/ROC

Advertisement

Advertisement

Address: Astley House 138 Piccotts End Hemel

Proposal: variation of condition 2 (approved plans and documents) attached to planning application 22/03581/LBC (Internal and external alterations)

Reference: 23/00644/LDP

Address: 3 Oakdene Road Hemel HP3 9TS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Proposal: Full-width rear extension

Reference: 23/00646/FHA

Address: 7 Yeomans Court Hemel HP2 7GJ

Proposal: single-storey rear extension

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reference: 23/00649/FHA

Address: 62 Sunnyhill Road Hemel HP1 1SZ

Proposal: Proposed first floor rear extension

Reference: 23/00650/FHA

Advertisement

Advertisement

Address: 1 Fox Close Wigginton Tring