Fewer children in Dacorum met the recommended level of activity last year than they did before the pandemic, new figures show.

Sport England said the results of its Active Lives survey show a positive increase in children and young people in England taking up sports but added there is still "more to do". Figures from Sport England's annual survey in schools across the country reveal 50% of children in Dacorum were classed as active – defined as doing an hour or more of activity per day – in the 2021-22 academic year.

It was in line with the year before, when Covid-19 restrictions heavily impacted children's sports and activities, and was down from 58% in the pre-pandemic 2017-18 academic year. Of the 673 children who responded to last year's survey, 23% were classed as fairly active meaning they did between 30 minutes to an hour of activity per day – while 26% did less than half an hour.

Nationally, 3.4 million children (47%) were classed as active, meaning levels of activity overall had recovered to pre-pandemic levels. The survey found 219,000 more children were now classified as active compared to the 2020-21 academic year (45%).

Tim Hollingsworth, Sport England chief executive, said: “This overall growth is positive but there’s more to do to help children and young people from all backgrounds enjoy the benefits of sport and physical activity."

Mr Hollingsworth added there is a "long way to go". He said: "That’s why we will advocate for children and young people, particularly those facing inequalities and less likely to take part in sport and physical activity, to be given a voice in decisions which affect their experiences to help ensure that those experiences are positive."

