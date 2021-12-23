Festive runners brave the cold in Hemel Hempstead for 'Santa's Merry Mile'
Hemel Hempstead athletics track spreads festive cheer with charity fun run
Thirty festive runners braved the cold last night (Wednesday) to take part in this year's charity fun run 'Santa's Merry Mile'.
The charity fun run at Jarman Park Athletics Track - organised by Everyone Active and Dacorum Borough Council - was supporting Macmillan Cancer Support and DENS.
The runners came dressed for the occasion in their festive gear and although the money is still being counted, organisers are anticipating £150-£200 to be split by the charities.
A spokesperson for Everyone Active said: "30 festive runners turn up in 0 degrees to run the merry mile. Everyone that came had a great time and dressed for the occasion!"