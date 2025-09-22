Female Hemel Hempstead nursery worker, 20, charged with child sexual offences

A woman from Hemel Hempstead who worked at a children’s nursery operating sites in Hertfordshire and Bucks has been charged with child sexual offences.

Zara Lancashire, aged 20, of Datchworth Turn in Hemel Hempstead, has been charged with one count of sexual assault of a child, three counts of distributing indecent images of a child, three counts of making indecent images of a child and four counts of publishing an obscene article via a chat application.

Lancashire appeared at Hatfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday September 17 and was remanded into custody, to appear at St Albans Crown Court on Wednesday October 15.

Detective Chief Inspector James Howarth from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Public Protection Command, said the force recognises how distressing the news is for the community.

Charged. Photo: Police

But he has urged people not to jeopardise the integrity of the police investigation and future court proceedings by sharing information or speculation online.

He also said parents would be contacted directly as part of the force’s enquiries.

“We recognise that this news will be deeply distressing for many people in the community,” Det Ch Insp Howarth said on Herts Police’s Facebook page.

"Please be assured that this investigation is being handled with the utmost seriousness and sensitivity.

“We’re working closely with the nursery involved and will be contacting parents and guardians directly as part of our enquiries.

“Hertfordshire Constabulary is firmly committed to conducting all investigations to the highest standards of professionalism.

“The safety and wellbeing of children remains our absolute priority, and we are dedicating resources to ensure every aspect of this case is managed with care and diligence.

“We ask the public to avoid speculation or sharing information online, as this could jeopardise the integrity of the investigation and any future court proceedings.”